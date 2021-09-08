September 8, 2021

Brian Lee Bright, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Aug. 29, 1944 — Sept. 1, 2021

Brian Lee Bright, 77, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after battling a long illness.

Brian was born on Aug. 29, 1944, to the late Harold and Ruth (Miltenburger) Bright in Niles. At a young age Brian’s mom passed away and his dad married his step-mother, the late Sarah Bright.

On Aug. 16, 1979, Brian wed Daisy McCaslin at a ceremony in Niles.

Brian was a professional painter, he owned and retired from his own painting business. After retirement, he was employed by and retired from Niles Community Schools after working there for 10 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, had a good sense of humor, and was a loving and genuine family man to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also had a very special place in his heart for his little dog, Suzie. Brian was a great man, and he will truly be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth; siblings, George “Junior” Bright, Gene Bright, Jack Bright, Don Bright, and Mary Jo Kiste; and granddaughter, Stacy Johnson.

Brian is survived by his wife of 42 years, Daisy Bright; children, Tammy Bright, of Crocker, Missouri, William “Bobby” (Connie) Kline Jr., of South Bend, Indiana, Ricky (Carol) Kline, of Mishawaka, Indiana, Debbie (Mark) Gluchowski, of Osceola, Tammy (Matthew) Dameron, of Niles, Indiana, and Marty (Melodie) Kline, of Niles; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Husa; and many extended family members and close friends.

A private visitation was held and Brian will be laid to rest at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in Brian’s memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

A very special thank you to those who cared for Brian from Caring Circle, Tasha, Victoria, Allison and Chaplain Jonathan.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

