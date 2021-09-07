September 7, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

By Staff Report

Published 10:10 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

BUCHANAN – The Buchanan Scarecrow Ladies have been hard at work preparing downtown Buchanan for autumn.

As of this week, more than 200 scarecrows were on display. Stuffed with straw and decorated with clothing, props and craft supplies, the scarecrows — depicting various professions, time periods, hobbies and fictional characters — are sponsored by Buchanan area businesses. The  scarecrows will be on display through the fall season, and will be available for sale at various events.

Follow Buchanan Scarecrow Charities on Facebook for more information.

