PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

BUCHANAN – The Buchanan Scarecrow Ladies have been hard at work preparing downtown Buchanan for autumn.

As of this week, more than 200 scarecrows were on display. Stuffed with straw and decorated with clothing, props and craft supplies, the scarecrows — depicting various professions, time periods, hobbies and fictional characters — are sponsored by Buchanan area businesses. The scarecrows will be on display through the fall season, and will be available for sale at various events.

