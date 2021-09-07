September 7, 2021

Little Spikers Volleyball Program registration under way

By Staff Report

Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

NILES — Registrations for the Little Spiker Volleyball Program is now open online at krushvbc.com.

The Little Spiker program is a developmental program for youth in two age divisions — grades two to four and grades five and six. The program will run from Oct. 9 through Nov. 20 with practice starting the last week of September.

For more information about the Little Spiker program, email spikerinfo@krushvbc.com or visit the website.

