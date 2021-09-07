Jennifer Burrows, of Niles

Aug. 20, 1934 — Aug. 31, 2021

Jennifer “Jenny” Burrows, 87, of Niles, passed away at West Woods of Niles on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Lester and Leona (Bucholz) Forbes anxiously awaited the appearance of their first born and they were delighted when the oldest of their six children, a daughter, arrived while they were living in Madison, Wisconsin.

When Jenny was still a young child her and her family moved to Michigan, and Jenny finished her education and graduated from Niles High School in 1952. It was while she was in high school that she caught the eye of John Burrows who happened to be driving down the road in his convertible. When he saw her sitting there on the porch, he immediately stopped his car and found out the name of the gorgeous dark-haired girl.

Not long after graduation, Jenny and John wed at a ceremony in St. Joseph, Michigan on Dec. 7, 1952. They enjoyed over 59 years of marriage. Jenny and John enjoyed many adventures together including watching Notre Dame Football games at the stadium and attending as many Indy car races as possible. She also loved NASCAR racing and attended the yearly MIS races with her son and daughter in law, Joe and Sue, where Jenny could be found cheering for her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. She was also an avid Cubs fan. She was well read and had a large library at her home. Jenny took great pride in taking care of her family and home. Her yard was awe inspiring, she had a beautiful flower garden, a fragrant herb garden, and her rock garden was stunning as well. Her family fondly remembers the many meals she lovingly prepared for them including Waldorf Salad, homemade noodles, German Chocolate Cake, and her famous “Goat Hash.” Jenny always looked like a million bucks, whether she was going out on a date with her husband or headed to the grocery store, every hair was always in place and her clothes always perfectly pressed. She was a sight to see, and if you caught her on a gardening day nothing made her happier than having dirt on her knees and under her fingernails. For many years, Jenny worked for Simplicity Pattern and would bring patterns home to try out. Jenny and her daughter Jill were accomplished seamstresses and made the majority of their wardrobes, often times they were asked where those outfits could be purchased. Once again, whatever Jenny did she did with class.

Preceding Jenny are her parents, her husband, John Burrows, her son Jack Burrows, and her siblings, Jackie Robbins, Janice Davis, and Stormy Forbes.

She is survived by her children, Jill (John) Holz, of Butler, Wisconsin, Jeff (Kathy) Burrows, of Niles, Joe (Sue) Burrow, of Niles, seven grandchildren, two sisters, Jeri Randolph and Judy Letcher, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are gathering to celebrate Jenny’s life on Sept. 11, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation with her service beginning a 3p.m.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Jenny have been asked to consider St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Jenny’s was a lady in all aspects of her life, she carried herself with poise and was never heard saying a cross word. Her family will remember her for her strength and resilience and will miss the love and affection she always showered them with.

