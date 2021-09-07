September 7, 2021

James Wooten, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

April 18, 1956 — Sept. 4, 2021

James Louis Wooten, 65, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the comfort of his beloved wife’s presence.

His life began April 18, 1956, in Anderson, Indiana, the middle of three children born to Lester and Malvina Wooten. He married Janet Bartolo Morales June 25, 2021. She survives.

Jim was a generous elementary school teacher, often providing extra things for his students both inside and outside of the classroom. He loved to teach and he loved to travel. Jim loved sports, especially anything involving Notre Dame and Michigan.

Jim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Janet Morales, of Cassopolis; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Roger Wise, of Florida, Patricia and Damon Hertz, of South Bend; two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Jim’s remains will be laid to rest in the Philippines, his beloved second home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

