Extended Notre Dame pregame exclusively on Peacock

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Peacock will exclusively present coverage of Notre Dame Fighting Irish home opener against the Toledo Rockets this Saturday, marking the first-ever meeting between the schools and the first time a Fighting Irish Football game is available to watch exclusively on a streaming service.

Prior to the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, Peacock will stream Countdown to Kickoff, a special, exclusive hour-long pregame show hosted by NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson and Jac Collinsworth, who also hosts the weekly ND on NBC Podcast released each Thursday. Robinson and Collinsworth will be joined by Notre Dame student Caroline Pineda. Countdown to Kickoff will feature newly-produced content surrounding the Fighting Irish, including:

Exclusive “Mic’d Up” segment featuring Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly

In-Depth feature profile of projected top-10 NFL Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton

A conversation between Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and NBC’s Mike Tirico about Notre Dame and storylines around college athletics

Analysis of the college football season with Tirico and NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees

Following the game, Collinsworth and Robinson will continue coverage on Peacock with Notre Dame Football Head Coach Brian Kelly’s post-game press conference, post-game analysis and commentary.

In partnership with Peacock, ND Studios and Fighting Irish Media, the media unit within Notre Dame athletics, will be executing the pre- and post-game show. The award-winning team at Fighting Irish Media has previously been charged with producing halftime features for Notre Dame Football on NBC and full games/events for the network (i.e Notre Dame Football Pro Day, Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame Hockey on NBC Sports, Notre Dame Football vs. USF in 2020).

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com/nd. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.

All remaining Notre Dame home games during the 2021 season will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.