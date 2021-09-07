September 7, 2021

ANKARA, TURKEY - DECEMBER 26: A logo of Peacock video streaming service is seen on December 26, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Extended Notre Dame pregame exclusively on Peacock

By Submitted

Published 6:57 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Peacock will exclusively present coverage of Notre Dame Fighting Irish home opener against the Toledo Rockets this Saturday, marking the first-ever meeting between the schools and the first time a Fighting Irish Football game is available to watch exclusively on a streaming service.

Prior to the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, Peacock will stream Countdown to Kickoff, a special, exclusive hour-long pregame show hosted by NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson and Jac Collinsworth, who also hosts the weekly ND on NBC Podcast released each Thursday. Robinson and Collinsworth will be joined by Notre Dame student Caroline Pineda. Countdown to Kickoff will feature newly-produced content surrounding the Fighting Irish, including:

Exclusive “Mic’d Up” segment featuring Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly

In-Depth feature profile of projected top-10 NFL Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton

A conversation between Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and NBC’s Mike Tirico about Notre Dame and storylines around college athletics

Analysis of the college football season with Tirico and NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees

Following the game, Collinsworth and Robinson will continue coverage on Peacock with Notre Dame Football Head Coach Brian Kelly’s post-game press conference, post-game analysis and commentary.

In partnership with Peacock, ND Studios and Fighting Irish Media, the media unit within Notre Dame athletics, will be executing the pre- and post-game show. The award-winning team at Fighting Irish Media has previously been charged with producing halftime features for Notre Dame Football on NBC and full games/events for the network (i.e Notre Dame Football Pro Day, Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame Hockey on NBC Sports, Notre Dame Football vs. USF in 2020).

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com/nd. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here.

All remaining Notre Dame home games during the 2021 season will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

9-year-old Edwardsburg student enrolled in Moderna vaccine trial

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

Dowagiac

DUS parents raise concerns over start times, lunch changes

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department issues public health order requiring face masks in educational settings

Berrien County

Honor Investment Team welcomes LPL financial advisor