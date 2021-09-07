COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 14,955 COVID-19 cases and 283 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 5,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 7,208 cases and 130 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 961,953 COVID-19 cases and 20,396 related deaths.

As of Friday, 66.2 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.