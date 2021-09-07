September 7, 2021

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

By Max Harden

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

CASS COUNTY — A local organization will again bring local medical providers to answer questions and provide services for seniors — all under one roof.

The annual Cass County Council on Aging Senior Health Fair will run from from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis.

The fair — which is free to attend — is a one-stop event designed to help seniors and those who care for them understand and achieve healthy living.

“We had our first fair in 2002,” said COA Leisure Enrichment Director Sandi Hoger. “We didn’t have one last year due to COVID but we’ve had one every other year since. It’s been a big hit and we’re just so happy that we were able to do this again.”

Free health screenings for senior citizens in collaboration with Ascension Borgess-Lee include:

• Blood pressure checks

• Foot screening

• Hearing Screening

• Oral cancer screening

• Teeth and denture checks

• Vision screening and glaucoma testing

There will also be screenings available that require appointments, which can be made at (269) 445-8110. Those screenings include:

• Cholesterol testing

• Glucose testing

• PSA testing

• Skin cancer screening

Other programs offered include shoulder and neck massages as well as information booths. A free brunch will also be provided.

According to Hoger, the fair provides senior citizens with resources to better themselves physically.

“We get people that haven’t had testing in a while,” she said. “We have found some significant issues and they’ve followed up on them. That’s been a real boon for people.”

A lot has changed at the fair over the years, according to Hoger. The fair has grown and has been able to offer members more tests and screenings.

“We’re able to test for things that we weren’t able to test for before,” she said. “For the last five or six years, we’ve been doing the ones we’re doing now. It’s actually been kind of fun. I love it. It’s nice to see all the people and come in and take advantage of the opportunity.

Hoger is hoping for a nice turnout for this year’s fair.

Print Article

