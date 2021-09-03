Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac
SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Residents of a home on Curran Beach Road in Dowagiac awoke to a vehicle hitting their home just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the home in the 31000 block of Curran Beach at 3:33 a.m. Zachary Zawisza, 19, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, failed to negotiate the turn on the road. Zawisza’s car left the road and struck the home. The sheriff’s department said speed played a factor in the crash, though alcohol and drugs were not at play.
Despite not wearing seat belts, Zawisza and his 19-year-old passenger were uninjured, as were the occupants of the home.
Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care EMS, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and True’s Towing assisted at the scene.
Metropolitan area status stays in place for Niles-Benton Harbor, for further study
NILES – The Niles-Benton Harbor Metropolitan Statistical Area will remain in place until more research is done by the U.S.... read more