Lakeland Care to offer drive-through community flu shots

BERRIEN COUNTY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older as the best protection from this serious illness — and one regional healthcare provider is working to ensure southwest Michigan can receive their shots.

Lakeland Care will offer drive-through community flu shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph (enter off Maiden Lane)

Thursday, Sept. 30 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital

Thursday, Oct. 7 at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Friday, Oct. 8 at the Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph (enter off Maiden Lane)

Drive-through flu shots are available to adults ages 18 and over and community members can remain in their car while the shot is administered. Appointments are not needed. Lakeland Care will administer the quadrivalent flu vaccine which offers protection against four different flu viruses. The high-dose quadrivalent flu vaccine will be available for those age 65 years and older.

If community members would like Lakeland Care to bill their health insurance, they will need to bring their insurance card with them. To pay at time of vaccination, the cost is $32 or $65 for the high-dose vaccine (cash or check only; credit cards not accepted).

For more information about drive-through flu shots, or to inquire about hosting a flu shot clinic at a local worksite, call (269) 927-5154.