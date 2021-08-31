David Ira Newman, of Niles

Dec. 4, 1949 — Aug. 30, 2021

David Ira Newman, 71, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1949, with his twin brother, John, to the late Albert and Edith Newman. David loved hunting, fishing, and playing pool.

David is survived by his daughter, Heather; his brothers, John (Dennise) Newman, Doug Newman; sister, Connie Newman; nieces and nephews, Angela (Matt) Moses, Michael, Diana, Reeta, Amanda, Megan, Andrew; great nieces and nephews, Maya, Ruby, Ben, Brody, William, Ariah, and many more.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edith.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.