Ralph Kinney, of Niles

Aug. 20, 1935 — Aug. 20, 2021

Ralph V. Kinney, 86, of Niles, Michigan, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

He is survived by his wife,

Priscilla; his children, David (& Debra) Kinney, Douglas (& Kimberly) Kinney, Marjorie (& Robert) Makuch; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. His brothers, Craig and Charles preceded Ralph.

After graduating with degrees in engineering, Ralph worked for Bendix Aerospace in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Later, his work was more down-to-earth but still interesting and challenging at Whirlpool in St. Joseph, Michigan and in Ohio. After retirement, Ralph continued working: consulting, teaching and for ABS, traveling the states doing quality control audits.

Ralph enjoyed concerts, musicals, and plays. He liked watching hockey and football, doing wood carving, and being with friends. Ralph’s greatest joy was the love shared within his family.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Ralph will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Memorials in Ralph’s name may be made to Rock Steady Boxing of Michiana for Parkinson’s, 50698 State Road 933, South Bend, IN 46637.

