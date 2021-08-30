PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

NILES — Despite high temperatures, volunteers filled Eastside Park this weekend to help area children prepare for the classroom days before school was called back into session.

Tattoo the World Kids invited the community to take part in a back-to-school event hosted from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Eastside Park in Niles. The event featured entertainment, games, food, music, local vendors and school supply and other free giveaways.

The event was sponsored by the ReLeaf Center, Niles District Library, House of Snaps, Womenprenuers Breaking Barriers by Ylonda Scott, Blick Art Materials, Edward Jones, Oriental Trading and Brown Funeral Home.

Saturday marked Tattoo the World’s second annual back-to-school event, returning after being unable to host an event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiara Williams, founder of Tattoo the World, said Saturday she was happy to see community children attend the event.