PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

NILES — Summer is officially over — at least it is for Brandywine Community Schools students.

Monday, Brandywine schools returned to session for the 2021-2022 school year. Students at Merritt and Brandywine elementary schools celebrated with a half day start, while Brandywine Middle/High School students jumped into the new year with a full day of classes.

Middle/High School Principal Travis Walker said he believed Monday was a successful first day for Brandywine students.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “I think the kids are really excited to be back and be back in the building. I’ve been in about half of the classes so far, and the teachers and students seem to have a lot of energy.”