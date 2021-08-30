COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 14,721 COVID-19 cases and 283 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 5,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 7,130 cases and 125 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 946,698 COVID-19 cases and 20,257 related deaths.

As of Friday, 65.4 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.