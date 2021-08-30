Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

DOWAGIAC — One local foundation recently honored retirees from its board of trustees.

It was recently announced that Sue McCormick and Shani Zinn recently retired from the Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board of Trustees.

McCormick joined the board in 2012, and Zinn joined in 2013 serving nine years and eight years, respectively.

“Both have been essential members serving on both the golf committee and more recently the wine and beer event committee,” said Beth Cripe, development officer. “Their dedication and loyalty to Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital and Foundation have been much appreciated.”