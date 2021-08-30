August 30, 2021

Dowagiac earns first-ever Wolverine victory against Vicksburg

By Scott Novak

Published 10:34 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

VICKSBURG — For the first time since joining the Wolverine Conference, the Dowagiac volleyball team defeated host Vicksburg Monday night.

The Chieftains won 3-1 over the Bulldogs, who in 2019 were the co-champions of the conference. Vicksburg finished fifth last year.

Dowagiac won 23-25, 25-23, 25-14 and 25-23 to improve to 7-2-1. Dowagiac is 1-0 in Wolverine Conference play.

“Vicksburg is a good program with great coaching, so to beat them on the road is a nice accomplishment for us,” said Dowagiac Coach Tony Hooley.

Hooley said there were moments in the match that could have swayed the outcome either way.

“The girls made a couple of sets interesting, but in the end, they pulled out the ‘W,” he said. “I’m proud of their resilience and mental toughness tonight. They could have folded during a couple of rough patches, but they didn’t.”

Caleigh Wimberley led the Chieftains with 10 kills, seven digs and seven aces. Megan Davis finished with nine kills, seven digs and a block, while Emma Allen added six kills. Riley Stack finished the night with six kills, two digs and three blocks. Alanah Smith had three kills and six blocks, while Brooklyn Smith had 19 assists.

Dowagiac is back in action Wednesday as it hosts Plainwell in a Wolverine Conference match slated to  begin at 6 p.m.

Print Article

