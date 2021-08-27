Rangers hold on to edge Schoolcraft 20-19

SCHOOLCRAFT — Thursday night’s season opener between visiting Cassopolis and Schoolcraft turned into a thriller in the final quarter.

The Rangers led 8-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but needed a rally to hold on for a 20-19 victory over the Eagles.

Schoolcraft (0-1) grabbed a 13-8 lead with a short run, but Cassopolis responded quickly as on the ensuing kickoff, Daishean Jamison returned the kick 90 yards for the go-ahead score.

The Eagles would take the lead one more time, this time with a long run (40 yards) to reclaim the lead — 19-14 with 7:52 left in the non-league contest.

Cassopolis (1-0) would not be denied on this night. The Rangers drove down the field and scored on a five-yard run by Jermaine Williams with 2:49 remaining in the contest.

R.J. Drews sealed the victory as he intercepted a pass in the end zone with 30 seconds remaining.

After the Eagles grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Cassopolis responded with a 78-yard run by Collin Bogue, who added the 2-point conversion run to give the Rangers an 8-7 lead.

Cassopolis finished with 242 yards of total offense, while Schoolcraft finished with 368 yards.

Bogue gained 89 yards on seven carries. Williams finished with 39 yards on seven totes. Bogue was 7-of-10 for 91 yards passing.

Cassopolis will host Brandywine, a 38-32 winner over Southwest 10 Conference member and defending Division 8 state champion Centreville, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game was moved up a day due to a lack of officials.