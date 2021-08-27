PET OF THE WEEK: Ajax, of Seven Star Rescue
Meet Ajax, a 5-year-old lab/beagle mix. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. He is housebroken, crate-trained, neutered and current on shots. Meet Ajax from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 Benton Harbor PetSmart or see sevenstarrescue.org for an adoption application.
