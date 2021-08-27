August 27, 2021

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

By Max Harden

Published 11:28 am Friday, August 27, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Niles mother-daughter duo will be cooking up a classic pasta dish to raise money for their new business in Dowagiac.

Jamie Stockton and her daughter, Christina Kieffer, of Party Zone & Cafe, 307 1st St., Dowagiac, are hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The menu will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, macaroni salad, garlic bread, chocolate cake and beverages. Tickets for the event cost $7 in advance and $9 at the door for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and an all-you-can-eat option for $15.

Party Zone and Cafe is a party and entertainment center owned and operated by Stockton and Kieffer. The facility features a large, rentable banquet hall for all party needs as well as entertainment for children of all ages, including ball pits, drift karts, blow-up obstacle courses and bounce houses. A daycare center, Tiny Tators Childcare, is in development on the other side of the building.

Proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will go towards funding and renovating the daycare center.

“There is a lot of equipment that we need for the daycare,” Stockton said. “It’s been tough. We’re trying to get more stuff for the kids. We don’t have the funds for advertisements. All we can do is hand out fliers.”

The cost for entry to the Party Zone is $15 for one child and $10 for an additional child. Adults are asked to stay for children who are 12 and under.

Stockton and Kieffer noticed the lack of child-friendly party space in the area and decided to create a space themselves.

“I have seven grandkids now,” Stockton said. “Every time we wanted to have a party, we couldn’t find a place to have a party. There’s nothing around here. So I got together with my daughter and we thought we could do this.”

Party Zone is located at the site of the former McKinley Elementary School, ​​which was originally built in 1904 and expanded in 1953. At the time of its closure in 2008, it was the district’s second oldest building after The Wolverine Building, which was built in 1885 before being torn down in 2013.

The renovation process has been a labor of love for Stockton and Kieffer, who purchased the dilapidated property in 2019.

“The former owner sold it to us as-is,” Stockton said. “It had a leaky ceiling, no working toilets or sinks. It’s been a big challenge; We’ve been working on it for more than two years now. We’ve pumped our own money into this building and have had to have supplies built for us. Lots of nights of no sleep about this.”

While the party hall of the facility is open for use, Stockton and Kieffer would like to eventually open an on-site cafe and tavern on weekends and nights, pending zoning approval from the city.

Stockton and Kieffer are hoping the fundraiser will be their first step toward their dream becoming a reality.

“My dream is to fill this place with a bunch of kids,” Stockton said. “I want this to be a place the entire family can enjoy.”

Print Article

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers