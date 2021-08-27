LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A thanks for kindness

I want to give a big thank you to the people who are delivering fruits and vegetables to Parkview Apartments on Front Street.

Every time they are in season, they bring a big box of them and leave them in front of our apartment complex, and people can help themselves to what they need. It is really appreciated. There are a lot of people who don’t get to the store, so this helps quite a bit.

Even though we don’t know who is leaving the fruits and vegetables, I really want to tell them thank you and that is appreciated. It’s a big thank you.

I think it’s good to thank people who do good.

Elaine Gray

Niles