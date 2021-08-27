August 27, 2021

Karen Kulesia Karle, of Clay, New York

By Submitted

Published 11:51 am Friday, August 27, 2021

July 28, 1966 — Aug. 17, 2021

Karen Kulesia Karle, 55, of Clay, New York, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, peacefully in her home.

Her life began July 28, 1966, to Lawrence and Joyce Kulesia of Fort Myers, Florida. the youngest of three children. She graduated from Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Karen owned/operated Ambience Hair Designs for over 16 years. She had a flair for hair. She was an avid Yankee and SYU Orangemen’s fan. She loved her Jeep she called “Sunshine” and her bulldog Tank. Her pastimes included lots of DIY home projects. She was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold that would drive miles to support her family and friends and was always up for a good adventure.

Karen is survived by her only son, Ian Shreve, of Rochester, New York; a brother, Michael Kulesia, of Granger, Indiana; one sister/her best friend, Stacie/Ronnie Stark, of Dowagiac; one nephew, Garrett Stark, also from Dowagiac; and her beloved bulldog Tank. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to R. Schepp Funeral Home in Minoa, New York. A private celebration will be with her family at a later time.

Print Article

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers