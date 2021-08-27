August 27, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, Aug. 27

By Staff Report

Published 12:42 am Friday, August 27, 2021

FOOTBALL

BRANDYWINE 38, CENTREVILLE 36

At Niles

Centreville       14        6          12        0 – 32

Brandywine     14        8          16        0 – 38

BW – Ivory McCullough 38 run (Michael Palmer run)

CE – Cody Marshall 2 run (Marshall pass from Jacob Sikanas)

BW – McCullough 56 run (run fails)

CE – Gavin Bunninb 11 pass from Sikansas (pass fails)

BW – McCullough 64 run (Blake Krueger run)

CE – Harrison Gregory 44 pass from Sikanas (run fails)

BW – Palmer 13 run (Chase Valade pass from Krueger)

CE – Mason Lemmings 35 run (pass fails)

BW – Palmer 1 run (Valade pass from Krueger)

CE – Brandon Reed 27 pass from Sikansas (run fails)

Varsity records: Centreville 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

 

NILES 24, STURGIS 6

At Niles

Sturgis             0          0          6          0 – 6

Niles                0          12        0          12 – 24

N – Colin Hess 19 run (run failed)

N – Hess 4 run (pass failed)

S – Jacob Thompson 7 pass from Taner Patrick (kick failed)

N – Hess 1 run (run fails)

N – Sam Rucker 20 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Varsity records: Sturgis 0-1, Niles 1-0

 

EDWARDSBURG 38, MONTAGUE 0

At Montague

Edwardsburg   14        10        14        0 – 38

Montague       0         0          0          0 – 0

E – Conner Ostrander 1 run (kick failed)

E – Jacob Walker 84 pass from Jacob Pegura (kick good)

E – Logan McColley 17 run (Walker run good)

E – Trevor Houseworth 24 field goal

E – McColley 2 run (Houser kick)

E – Mikey Prior 18 run (Houser kick)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Montague 0-1

 

Print Article

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection