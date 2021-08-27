Daily Data: Friday, Aug. 27
FOOTBALL
BRANDYWINE 38, CENTREVILLE 36
At Niles
Centreville 14 6 12 0 – 32
Brandywine 14 8 16 0 – 38
BW – Ivory McCullough 38 run (Michael Palmer run)
CE – Cody Marshall 2 run (Marshall pass from Jacob Sikanas)
BW – McCullough 56 run (run fails)
CE – Gavin Bunninb 11 pass from Sikansas (pass fails)
BW – McCullough 64 run (Blake Krueger run)
CE – Harrison Gregory 44 pass from Sikanas (run fails)
BW – Palmer 13 run (Chase Valade pass from Krueger)
CE – Mason Lemmings 35 run (pass fails)
BW – Palmer 1 run (Valade pass from Krueger)
CE – Brandon Reed 27 pass from Sikansas (run fails)
Varsity records: Centreville 0-1, Brandywine 1-0
NILES 24, STURGIS 6
At Niles
Sturgis 0 0 6 0 – 6
Niles 0 12 0 12 – 24
N – Colin Hess 19 run (run failed)
N – Hess 4 run (pass failed)
S – Jacob Thompson 7 pass from Taner Patrick (kick failed)
N – Hess 1 run (run fails)
N – Sam Rucker 20 fumble recovery (kick failed)
Varsity records: Sturgis 0-1, Niles 1-0
EDWARDSBURG 38, MONTAGUE 0
At Montague
Edwardsburg 14 10 14 0 – 38
Montague 0 0 0 0 – 0
E – Conner Ostrander 1 run (kick failed)
E – Jacob Walker 84 pass from Jacob Pegura (kick good)
E – Logan McColley 17 run (Walker run good)
E – Trevor Houseworth 24 field goal
E – McColley 2 run (Houser kick)
E – Mikey Prior 18 run (Houser kick)
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Montague 0-1
Brandywine knocks off Division 8 defending state champion Centreville
NILES — With the defending MHSAA Division 8 state champion Centreville Bulldogs coming to town, the Brandywine Bobcats knew it... read more