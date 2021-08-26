Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

DOWAGIAC — The Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation brought an annual tradition back for its 10th annual wine and beer tasting event.

The event, featuring food and tastings from several local breweries and wineries, was hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Don and Vicary Blackmond’s Sesquicentennial Farm, 55317 Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac. The event sold out with 350 people attending.

According to Beth Cripe, development officer, the event raised a record-high $47,000.

Funds raised at this year’s event will be used for the radiology department Women’s Health Center. The center will provide a private and comfortable place for patients receiving ultrasound, mammography and bone-density services.

“The Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital are very appreciative of the many contributors and volunteers it takes to make the annual event a success,” Borgess representatives wrote. “Particularly for our sponsors: Don and Vicary Blackmond who provide their beautiful home and property for the event, Brooke Thrall and Family, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Armor Pest Control, Bud Distributing, Inc., Tom and Alexis Budding, Tom and Carolyn Carlson, Chase Plastics, Dr. Matt and Beth Cripe, Delta Polymers, Fifth Third Bank, Frederick Construction, Inc., Gatz Construction, Hannapel, Jerry and Herbie Hannapel, Janell Industries, Logistick, Inc., Michigan Hospital Association, Jerry Morin, Pepsi, Preferred Printing, Inc.(Rich and Sue McCormick), RI RCM, SPI Industries, Mike Santin, St. Denys Foundation, Wolverine Mutual Insurance.”