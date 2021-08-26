August 26, 2021

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

By Submitted

Published 2:22 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

NILES — United Federal Credit Union has named Amy Geideman to the position of branch manager at its Niles North branch at 123 Sycamore St. in Niles.

As branch manager, Geideman will be responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch and providing leadership and supervision to staff.

Geideman brings more than 32 years of financial experience in southwest Michigan to her new role. Prior to becoming branch manager, she was most recently vice president branch manager at Chase Bank in Benton Harbor.

Geideman is active in the Niles community, said United representatives. She is currently president of the Southwest Michigan Scholarship Program. She also looks forward to supporting United’s community impact efforts with organizations such as the United Way of Southwest Michigan and other local nonprofit groups.

