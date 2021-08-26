Jennifer Morford Marrs, 64, of Mattoon Illinois, previously of Dowagiac, died from complications from heart surgery.

Jennifer was born Jennifer Adele Morford, one of 10 children, to the late John and Leona Morford of Dowagiac on Dec. 21, 1957. From the very beginning, she believed in God and did her best to be a good person throughout her life.

After graduating high school, she graduated college with an office administration degree in bookkeeping and later on, was working toward a geology degree.

Her favorite pastime, was sitting on the porch, drinking her tea and enjoying the scenery of the places she lived. She moved out in the countryside of Michigan, by the ocean views of Florida and Oregon before settling in Illinois.

Despite her own health issues, she was a caregiver to all who knew her, lending a helping hand. She will be best remembered staying up all night laughing with her little sister and cooking delicious food while watching the lava lamp on her counter. She enjoyed the little things in life. She loved making jewelry, going to movies, the beach or just hanging out searching for pretty rocks with her dog.

In the 1970s, she performed for a packed Kincheloe school gymnasium singing for the welcoming crowd while her friend played the guitar, receiving a standing ovation. Her beautiful voice was like angels singing.

Jennifer is survived by two children, four grandchildren, all of Illinois. She is also survived by five of her nine siblings; Missy (Thomas) Marshall, of Decatur, Julie (Boyd) Nutt, of Schoolcraft, Jackie, Joe and Ken. Also, a special friend Paul.

Thank you to her special church friends in Illinois, that were her rock and there for her throughout her health issues to pray for her. She was well loved.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Sisters; Diane, Joanie, brothers Dan & John and many dogs she rescued in her lifetime that she loved.

Private funeral arrangements have already taken place. In place of flowers, any type of donation can be made to any animal rescue shelter on her behalf.