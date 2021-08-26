August 26, 2021

Chieftains fall to Plainwell, Edwardsburg tops Three Rivers

By Scott Novak

Published 11:04 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

EAU CLAIRE — The Dowagiac golf team knew it faced a strong challenge when hosting Wolverine Conference favorite Plainwell at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Wednesday.

The Trojans proved why they are favored to win the league championship as they shot 179, while the Chieftains finished with a season-best 196.

“I knew we needed to be under 200, but 179 is a pretty good score, I don’t care who you are,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “We played well, improved by 13 shots from last night [Tuesday]. We left a few shots out there, but everyone played well overall.”

For the second straight match, Calley Ruff shot 43 to lead the Chieftains. Dowagiac also got a 46 from Rebecca Guernsey, a 50 from Anna Ironside, a 57 from Cora Wegner and a 58 from Carlee Spagnoli.

The Chieftains return to the links Tuesday when they travel to Paw Paw for a Wolverine Conference match, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

 

Edwardsburg 209, Three Rivers 295

EDWARDSBURG — For the second straight match, Edwardsburg shot 209 as a team.

This time, the score resulted in an easy victory over visiting Three Rivers, which shot 295, at Four Lakes Country Club Wednesday.

Chloe Baker earned medalist honors as she shot 47 to lead the Eddies.

Edwardsburg also got a trio of 56s from Channing Green, Chelsea Zeismer and Sam Stewart. MacKenzie Schaible finished with a 59.

The Eddies are back in action Monday as they head to Niles to face the Vikings in a Wolverine Conference match at Orchard Hills Country Club, along with Three Rivers. Play is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Print Article

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards