Dowagiac opens with win over Coloma, Eddies tie Lakeshore

DOWAGIAC — Host Dowagiac opened up its 2021 soccer season with a 2-1 win over Coloma in non-conference action Wednesday.

The Chieftains and the Comets battled not only each other, but the heat and humidity.

All the scoring came in the first half.

Dowagiac jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Coloma as Noah Green scored in the eighth and 10th minutes. His first goal was assisted by Jack Stovern, while the second goal was assisted by Jordan Simpson.

Coloma’s goal came off the foot of Lucian Whitaker in the 17th minute.

The Chieftains (1-0) outshot the Comets 20-3, but could not find the back of the net.

“We were not able to finish well,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams. “We were getting beat to the ball.”

Dowagiac returns to the pitch Saturday when it takes part in the Kalamazoo Hackett tournament. Play is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Edwardsburg 1, Lakeshore 1

STEVENSVILLE — Visiting Edwardsburg rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to force a tie with Lakeshore in non-conference soccer Wednesday night.

The Lancers grabbed the first-half lead on a goal by Carson Pline.

The Eddies (1-1-1) responded with the equalizer by Gabe Jacobs with an assist from Alex Carfi in the final 40 minutes of play.

Edwardsburg is also in action at Kalamazoo Hackett Saturday.