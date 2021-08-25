August 26, 2021

Raymond Basore, 83, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Dec. 12, 1937 — Aug. 24, 2021

Raymond H. Basore, 83, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Riveridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Niles.

He was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Flint, Michigan to the late Newton H. and Ruby (Bell) Basore.

Raymond graduated from Technical High School and furthered his education attending Anderson College where he received a bachelor of science degree. On June 29, 1957, he was married by his father-in-law, Rev. Schrock at his church in Monroe, Michigan to Darla Mae Schrock with whom he celebrated the 62 anniversary of their wedding prior to her passing on July 2, 2019. He came to Niles in 1972 with his wife, and they opened the “Good News Shop” Christian bookstore which they owned and operated in several locations in Niles for more than 40 years. The bookstore was more than a business for Raymond; it was a continuation of his ministry to others.

Raymond was a faithful member of Michiana Christian Embassy for many years. Prior to owning the bookstore, Raymond pastored the Buchanan Church of God for five years as well as taught school including several years at Moccasin Elementary in Buchanan. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning and frequent visits to the Niles Public Library.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darla Basore.

Raymond is survived by his children, Randy (& Pam) Basore, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Kevin (& Laura) Basore, of Niles, Michigan, and Tim (& Gail) Basore. of Sparks, Nevada; grandchildren, Joe (& Kendall) Basore, Shannon (& Tyler) Howard, Tiffany (& Ethan) VanderWeele, Justin Basore, Jordan Basore, Olivia Basore, Colby Basore, Josh (& Chloe) Leach, Jonah Leach, Adrienne Leach, Amelia (& Dimeko) Price; great-grandchildren Kali, Alexis, Lydia, Harvey, Aubrey, Celeste, Brody, Mia, Makayla, Eden, Brooklyn, Clarke, Isaac, Skyler, Caleb, Audie and Phoenix; a sister, Joy Barber of Flint, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 2021, at 11 a.m. at Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St. in Niles, with Pastor Jeffrey Whittaker of the church officiating. A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. A private committal service will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles. The services for Raymond will be livestreamed, on his page, at our website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to Michiana Christian Embassy.

Memories of Raymond may be left for his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Raymond will be fondly remembered for his faithfulness to God, his steadfastness in helping others and love for his family.

Print Article

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash