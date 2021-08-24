August 24, 2021

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

HARTFORD — Spectrum Health Lakeland is recently welcomed Jessica Hatfield, PA, to the medical staff. Hatfield is seeing patients alongside Erika Nearpass, DO, and Jay Shah, MD, at Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford, located at 525 South Center St.

Hatfield earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from James Madison University in Virginia. She completed several clinical rotations in family and internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, and emergency medicine. Prior to her current role, she served as a COVID-19 vaccination clinician at Spectrum Health Lakeland and a medical assistant at Karimipour Dermatology in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

“We are pleased to welcome Jessica to Spectrum Health Lakeland as we continue to expand access to primary care services in Hartford and the surrounding communities,” said James Savoie, director primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Jessica is joining a highly skilled and compassionate team and will be a great asset to our community.”

Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford cares for adult and geriatric patients offering wellness checks, chronic disease management, and immunizations, among other services.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit lakelandprimarymed.com or call (269) 463-3600.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair

Cass County

Council on Aging partners with Honor Credit Union to host ice cream social Aug. 25

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week