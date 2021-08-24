August 24, 2021

The Niles volleyball team is now 12-3 overall after winning the Vicksburg Six Pack Monday. (Submitted photo)

Niles volleyball completes its mission in winning the Vicksburg Six Pack

By Scott Novak

Published 6:11 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

VICKSBURG — The Niles volleyball team accomplished its goal at the Vicksburg Six Pack according to veteran Coach Jenny Nate Monday.

“The Niles varsity volleyball team arrived at Vicksburg on a mission — sweep all opponents one point at a time,” she said.

Mission accomplished.

The Vikings went 5-0 at the Six Pack by defeating St. Joseph 25-23 and 25-9, crosstown rival Brandywine 25-14 and 25-14, Otsego 25-18 and 25-15 and host Vicksburg 25-13 and 25-14 to advance to the championship match.

Rival Lakeshore was no match for Niles either as it cruised to 25-14 and 25-16 victory, which improved its overall record to 12-3.

“I am incredibly proud of my team tonight,” Nate said. “Despite coming off of the weekend and playing in tough back-to-back tournaments Friday and Saturday, they didn’t miss a beat tonight and were able to maintain their energy for five matches. These girls worked so hard during the summer, and their time, effort, and endurance is really showing up on long nights like tonight when they are able to maintain their focus, energy, and control runs set after set and match after match.”

Niles has a deep square this season and Nate is not afraid to use that depth.

“We have a lot of talent and depth this season, and all of our players played at various times throughout the night,” she said. “They were able to stay focused and win no matter which players were on the court which is a strength of this team. They truly support and trust one another, and they are outstanding teammates. We look forward to getting a good night’s sleep, and then we are back at it tomorrow in another challenging quad at Hamilton.”

The Vikings continue their marathon of early matches at the Hamilton Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

