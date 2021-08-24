EPS to host virtual open houses

EDWARDSBURG — Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the area, Edwardsburg Public Schools will be changing from in-person open houses to virtual open houses. The virtual 0pen Houses for all buildings will be available to students and families on Wednesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 4 p.m.

A link can be found on the Edwardsburg Public Schools website that will lead to each buildings’ virtual open house page.

“As of now, the district goal is to begin the school year in-person, with masks optional,” said Superintendent Jim Knoll in a letter to parents. “Reverting to virtual open houses will help accomplish this goal by avoiding potential transmissions from family to family or to our staff members.”

The final decision on mask requirements for the start of the 2021-2022 school year will be made no later than Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to Knoll.

“Thank you for your continued support,” Knoll said. “By working together, we will get through these challenging times. The well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our number one priority.”