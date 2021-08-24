Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23
Aug. 16
11:45 a.m. — 300 Block Center, disorderly persons
5:06 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, larceny complaint
8:42 a.m. — Creative Foam, assist other agency
8:26 a.m. — 300 Block Budlow, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
9:10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
9:51 a.m. — Family Fare, collect prescription drugs
11:52 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, private property crash
1:45 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, obstructing justice
3 p.m. — 100 Block Andrew, suspicious situation
5:15 p.m. — 200 Block Third, assist Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
5:32 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
5:57 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
7:30 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, larceny complaint
11:44 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist
Aug. 17
7:36 a.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, general assist
9:08 a.m. — 200 Block Sheldon, civil assist
10:37 a.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, general assist
11:45 a.m. — W. High/Maple, traffic stop
3 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
4:59 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist
Aug. 18
12:05 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, curfew violation resulting in citation
8 a.m. — Marcellus/Twin Lakes, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
9:15 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, assault complaint
12:40 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, private property crash
2:25 p.m. — W. Division/N. Front, suspicious vehicle
4:27 p.m. — Depot, found property
8:55 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, civil dispute
9:40 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, general assist
9:50 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, welfare check
10:18 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop
11:20 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Aug. 19
12:30 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, suspicious vehicle /persons
2:40 a.m. — Dailey, assist Tribal Police
11:28 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, larceny complaint
12:40 p.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, traffic stop
6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
7:34 p.m. — Heddon Park, private property crash
8:08 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, arrest operating under the influence
9:10 p.m. — Decatur, assist Decatur PD K9 tracker
10:22 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, meth possession arrest
11 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint
Aug. 20
1:04 a.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, civil dispute
6:39 a.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, suspicious situation
6:51 a.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint
7:44 a.m. — 300 Block Michigan, hit and run traffic crash
8:30 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
8:23 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
8:35 a.m. — Pokagon/Cherry, general assist
11:21 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, disorderly persons
12:14 p.m. — 500 Block Main, welfare check
12:53 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, civil dispute
2:36 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, disorderly persons
7:30 p.m. — 100 Block Clyborn, civil dispute
7:40 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, assault complaint
9:14 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
Aug. 21
1:30 a.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
5 a.m. — Marcellus Hwy/Atwood, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
6:27 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
7:31 a.m. — Baymont Inn, civil assist
8:35 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, assault complaint resulting in arrest
9:47 a.m. — 700 Block Spruce, larceny complaint
10:03 a.m. — 400 Block E. Railroad, suspicious situation
12:27 p.m. — 100 Block North, suspicious situation
12:59 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, larceny complaint
2:37 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, disorderly persons
2:40 p.m. — Cass/Hill, animal complaint
4:30 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/E. Railroad, found property
7:09 p.m. — 400 Block West, civil dispute
8:05 p.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, assault complaint
10:09 p.m. — Riverside/E. Division, motorist assist
Aug. 22
3:30 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, larceny complaint
11 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, general assist
12:06 p.m. — W. High/Pennsylvania, traffic crash
1:57 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, civil dispute
6:20 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, stalking complaint
7:35 p.m. — 100 Block Dewey, dog at large
8:30 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, civil dispute
Aug. 23
2:58 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, curfew violation
