August 24, 2021

Donald Richcreek

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Jan. 15, 1941 — Aug. 19, 2021

Donald “Don” Harry Richcreek passed away, at his home, on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 80.

Don was preceded in death by; by his parents, Harry and Carrie (Secore) Richcreek; brothers,Dale and Gordon Richcreek; sister, Shirley (Poot) Merrill; and daughter, Jenny Parish.

Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet (Osman) Richcreek; daughter, Bobbie Jo and (Bob) Hartline, all of Dowagiac; and son-in-law, Jim Parish, of Decatur; nephews, Andy and Debbie Merrill, Randy and Cathy Merrill, Mike and Sonja Richcreek, Jim and Cathy (Richcreek) Rockhill, Ken and Audrie Richcreek, Rob and Carrie Richcreek, and a large family of cousins.

Don was born in Dowagiac and graduated in 1959 from Dowagiac Union High School. Don began his livelihood as a journeyman plumber for Ferris and Flanders in Dowagiac. The Flanders family was an important part of his career and his new growing family. They were also supportive when he decided to set out on-his-own to start Don Richcreek Service and Supply. Don became a master plumber and worked on, in, or under, nearly every home and business in Dowagiac.

Don was an avid “car-guy” and could design, manufacture, and build anything. It was no surprise when he became well-known, at car shows, for any of his classic silver vehicles. He reveled in sharing stories with other car enthusiasts at car shows.

Don could be found, nearly every morning, having breakfast with his buddies at various local restaurants. Other tradesmen and contractors would fill a long table and swap “important information” of the day. Don always stayed on-top of local “news.”

Don was always good for a funny story, joke, or prank. It was a rare victory if you could pull one-over on him. Don was a well of knowledge. He could remember you, what job he met you on, who your parents were and where they lived and worked. Don could lead a group of motorcycles across country, or snowmobiles through trails without a map. He was a friend to all and a stranger to few.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Decatur VFW Hall from noon to 3:30 p.m.

One Last Cruise with Don: If you would like to honor Don with something fun, or need a socially distanced option, join the family for one final cruise. Drive your work truck, family car, grocery-getter or classic car. Friends will gather at the new Dowagiac Athletic Field Parking lot, on the former DuWell site, on N. Paul Street, Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. and “Cruise” to the celebration in Decatur at 11:30 a.m.

