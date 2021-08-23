Viking JV finish second at St. Joseph Invitational

ST. JOSEPH — The Niles JV volleyball team continued its winning ways by finishing second at the St. Joseph Invitational Saturday.

At the invitational, the Vikings (8-1-2) split with Paw Paw (24-26, 25-17), split with St. Joseph (16-25, 25-2) and defeated Kalamazoo Central (25-11, 25-16).

“It was a very up and down day for these girls,” said Niles Coach Sammee Schaller. “We faced a lot of adversity in our game play. We had girls off their game, we had different line ups, we were missing three players, and we were running out of juice. But these girls pushed with every single bit of energy they had. They never gave up and kept focused throughout the long day. With being faced with these kinds of obstacles so early on the season I have nothing to be upset as a coach. We can learn a lot from how we played and be even more focused heading into our next match.”

Niles was the No. 2 seed coming out of pool play. In the semifinals, the Vikings defeated Lakeshore 25-10 and 25-17. In the championship match, Niles again faced St. Joseph. The host Bears defeated the Vikings 25-15, 25-27 and 15-9.

Niles is back in action today [Monday] as it hosts a quad match with St. Joseph, Lakeshore and Edwardsburg.