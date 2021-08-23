Raymond Hein, of Niles

July 28, 1928 — Aug. 17, 2021

Raymond J. Hein, 93, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Ray was born on July 28, 1928, to the late Renatus “Ray” and Thelma (Cook) Hein in Clinton, Iowa. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1945 Ray enrolled in the University of Indiana where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Education was Ray’s passion. He was a science teacher and loved sharing his knowledge with his students. Ray later went on to enroll at Notre Dame University and in 1961 he was awarded his master’s degree.

In 1949, Ray wed Dolores “Dory” Fuson and together they had two sons, Ron and Randy. Dory passed away and in 2008 he wed Char at a ceremony in Clinton, Iowa and the two moved to Michigan. Ray enjoyed spending his time watching his grandchildren grow into young adults, golfing, time in his garden, and putting puzzles together. Ray was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Thelma Hein; wife, Dolores Hein; and wife, Char (Burkert) Hein.

Ray is survived by his sons, Randall (Jackie) Hein, of South Bend, Indiana, and Ronald (Leona) Hein, of Niles; two stepsons, Michael (Susan) Huffman, of Goose Lake, Iowa, and Terry (Linda) Huffman, of Davenport, Florida; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; eight step-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Sylvia) Hein, of Illinois; and many extended family members and close friends.

Ray has been cremated and will be interred at Clinton Memorial Park in Iowa.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.