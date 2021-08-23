PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

DOWAGIAC — The hum of vintage engines filled the streets of downtown Dowagiac Saturday morning as car enthusiasts from across Michiana gathered for a beloved annual event.

The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosted its 30th annual Rod and Roll Classic Auto Show Saturday starting at 7 a.m. A trophy ride took place at 2 p.m.

A total of 254 vehicles were registered for the event — a new record for the Rod and Roll.

“This 30th year of the Dowagiac Rod and Roll once again beat its own record for number of registered vehicles,” said Kris Soenen, chamber president. “The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is very grateful to so many sponsors who contribute to the fun. The day could not happen without the work of our Street Crew volunteers made up of employees from Dowagiac Chamber member businesses: 1st Source Bank, Garage Doors Plus More, Jim D’s Body Shop, Who Knew Consignment, the City of Dowagiac, Edward Jones, office of John Seculoff and others who found spots to park all the vehicles and get everyone registered.”

Soenen said a good time was had by all who attended the event.

“To see everyone gather and connect is rewarding,” she said. “Besides so many fabulous vintage cars, my favorite part of the day is our tradition of playing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ around 9 a.m. after the majority of cars are parked on Front Street. Everyone out there pauses where they are in the street, faces that huge flag flying from a huge True’s Towing truck. Seeing and hearing everyone take that quiet moment after the rush of early morning revving engines, just re-confirms for me the importance of coming together and supporting each other and our community.”

Winners included:

Best Custom: Linda King, Niles, 1966 Chevy Suburban

Best Engine: Gary Shindeldecker, St Joseph, 1934 Plymouth Coupe

Best Interior: Steve Nakovich, Dowagiac, 1965 Ford Mustang

Best Paint: Rob Richez, Mishawaka, 1947 Chevrolet Pickup

Best Rat Rod: Bob Hartline, Dowagiac, 1934 Ford Truck

Best of Show: Barry Wishart, Cassopolis, 1955 Ford F100

Top 15: Steve Nakovich, Dowagiac, 1965 Ford Mustang

Top 15: Steve Petlick, St Joseph, 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe

Top 15: Bobby Youngblood, Eau Claire, 1947 DeSoto Convertible

Top 15: Rod Burgoyne, Coloma, 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle

Top 15: Bobby Classon, Elkhart, 1966 Chevrolet Caprice

Top 15: Steve Gagliano, Watervliet, 1656 Chevrolet Belair

Top 15: Buddy Adams, Niles, 1952 Chevrolet Tin Woody

Top 15: Mike Chrispyn, Elkhart. 1932 Ford 5/Window

Top 15: Wed Goodrich, Paw Paw, 1956 Ford Thunderbird

Top 15: Kurt Karr, Paw Paw, 1965 Ford Mustang

Top 15: Ben Smith, Mishawaka, 1960 Buick LeSabre

Top 15: Brenda Jacks, Dowagiac, 1948 Chevrolet Pickup

Top 15: Jim Kazlauskas, Dowagiac, 1969 Dodge Superbee

Top 15: Rob Richez, Mishawaka, 1947 Chevrolet Pickup