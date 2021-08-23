PHOTO GALLERY: Tracy Baker Memorial Tournament
Cassopolis — The host Cassopolis Rangers opened up their 2021 season by hosting the Tracy Baker Memorial Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
The tournament returned after a year’s absence due to COVID-19.
The Rangers were 4-0 on the day.
