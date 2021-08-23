Jessy Lamont Peterson, of Three Rivers

Nov. 19, 1970 — Aug. 15, 2021

Jessy Lamont Peterson, 50, of Three Rivers, died peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. His life began Nov. 19, 1970, in Chicago, the fifth of six children born to James Paul, Sr., and Maryalice Peterson.

Jessy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Domonique Johnson; four sons, Rodney Peterson, Darrell Smith, Davon Johnson, Denzel Smith; 16 grandchildren; three sisters, Katherine Wilson, Lois Harris, Delores Ellison; one brother, Derrick (Jacqueline) Gordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Paul Peterson, Jr.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl St., Cassopolis. Mr. Peterson will be laid to rest near his parents in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.