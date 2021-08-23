August 23, 2021

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

By Submitted

Published 2:58 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Earlier this month, motorcycle riders put up their kickstands for a cause.

Sunday, Aug. 15 found a crowd of motorcycles meeting at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge for its annual ride for Cass County Cancer Service. Approximately 63 motorcycles participated with an escort from Trues Service and the Cass County Sheriff Department. The event was sponsored by the Dowagiac Moose Riders.

In total, $2,000 was raise for Cass County Cancer Services, a nonprofit, volunteer-led organization that aids cancer patients in gas cards for patients, helping with paying utility bills or even just emotional support. The service also provides hospital equipment including beds, wheelchairs, walkers and more. The only qualification for cancer patients to receive assistance from the service is they must live in Cass County.

The Aug. 15 event took riders through county roads to the VFW in Marcellus for a short break and then on to Edwardsburg VFW for a final break before heading back to the Dowagiac Moose for a light lunch and a silent auction.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair

Cass County

Council on Aging partners with Honor Credit Union to host ice cream social Aug. 25

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair