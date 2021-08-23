Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

DOWAGIAC — Earlier this month, motorcycle riders put up their kickstands for a cause.

Sunday, Aug. 15 found a crowd of motorcycles meeting at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge for its annual ride for Cass County Cancer Service. Approximately 63 motorcycles participated with an escort from Trues Service and the Cass County Sheriff Department. The event was sponsored by the Dowagiac Moose Riders.

In total, $2,000 was raise for Cass County Cancer Services, a nonprofit, volunteer-led organization that aids cancer patients in gas cards for patients, helping with paying utility bills or even just emotional support. The service also provides hospital equipment including beds, wheelchairs, walkers and more. The only qualification for cancer patients to receive assistance from the service is they must live in Cass County.

The Aug. 15 event took riders through county roads to the VFW in Marcellus for a short break and then on to Edwardsburg VFW for a final break before heading back to the Dowagiac Moose for a light lunch and a silent auction.