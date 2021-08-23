Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash
SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Dowagiac man died after his vehicle rolled multiple times Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to M-62 and Sink Road at 3:26 a.m. Monday. There they learned that Enrique Aguirre, 22, of Dowagiac, was driving east when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned many times.
Aguirre was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Aguirre was not wearing his seat belt.
Assisting agencies included PrideCare Ambulance Service and Indian Lake Fire Department.
