PHOTO GALLERY: VanDenBerg Invitational

NILES — Host Niles won its 11th consecutive VanDenBerg Invitational championship with a 3-2 win over Brandywine Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings advanced to the title match with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Cassopolis. Brandywine defeated rival Buchanan 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Buchanan won the consolation match in a shootout (7-6). The two teams were deadlocked at 3-3 at the end of regulation.