August 22, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

By Max Harden

Published 10:37 am Friday, August 20, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Children from across Michiana put the pedal to the metal Thursday afternoon at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

Dozens of children participated in the fair’s annual Pedal Pull Contest with prize ribbons and bragging rights on the line.

A pedal pull is an event for elementary-aged children where each child sits on a pedal tractor and drags a weighted sled as far as they can go. The child that pedals the farthest distance wins.

Buchanan native Preston Baker placed second overall in the contest with a final-round distance of 15.25 feet.

Buchanan’s Peyton Monroe finished with a pull of 15.5 feet in the first round. While she did not place, Monroe said she enjoyed “getting a ribbon.”

Monroe, who attends elementary school in Three Oaks, enjoys going to fairs, swimming in swimming pools and spending time outside during the summer. According to Monroe, her favorite thing to do at fairs is to ride the fair rides and her fair food of choice is a pretzel.

“She’s outside all the time,” said Monroe’s mother, Sam Knapp. “She likes outdoorsy stuff like hikes, nature walks and things like that.”

