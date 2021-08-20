PET OF THE WEEK: Bambi, from Berrien County Animal Control
Meet Bambi. She can be a bit of a sass queen, but she can also be sweet — when she wants a treat. This independent kitty does not bond much with other cats, though she does enjoy the occasion cat call. She is 18 months old, spayed and front declawed.
Bring her a treat at Berrien County Animal Control, (269) 927-5648.
