Robert Afman, of Cassopolis

April 7, 1937 — Aug. 18, 2021

Robert Eugene Afman, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in his residence.

His life began April 7, 1937, in Plainwell, Michigan, one of eight children born to Martin and Martha Afman. He married Hilda Jane Giesbrecht Aug. 3, 1957 in Plainwell, Michigan.

Robert, known as Bob, was devoted to his wife and children. He was a dedicated educator who cared about every student that came through his door. Bob loved to laugh and joke and have a good time. He was active in his church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and AWANA leader at various times.

Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hilda J. Afman, of Cassopolis; two daughters, Jane Harrison, of Marcellus, Faith (Michael) Rowe, of Jones; one son, Mark (Rebecca) Afman, of Fennville, Michigan; five grandchildren, Steve (Laura) Harrison, of Marcellus, Michigan, Daniel Harrison, of Anchorage, Alaska, Master Sergeant Adam (Diana) Harrison, of Monterey, California, Jacob (Ashley) Rowe, of Hamilton, Michigan, Lindsey (Jeff) Johnson, of Edwardsburg, Michigan; 13 great-grandchildren, MaKynna Harrison, Madisyn Harrison, Zackery Harrison, Hendrix Harrison, Lucy Harrison, Sam Harrison, Seth Harrison, Scott Harrison, Faith Johnson, Ashleigh Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Samantha Johnson; one brother-in-law, Royce Cosgrove, of Plainwell, Michigan, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Joy Marie Afman; five sisters, Margaret Afman, Elizabeth Gren, Marian Cosgrove, Geraldine Cave, Margaret Bostwick; and two brothers, Fred Afman and William Afman.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in First Baptist Church of Newberg, 13021 Born St., Jones with Pastor Mike Owen officiating. Mr. Afman will be laid to rest in Poe Cemetery in Jones, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Robert be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.