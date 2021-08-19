August 19, 2021

Samantha Vaughn scored the lone goal for Bethel University against Holy Cross on Wednesday. (Submitted photo)

Bethel comes up short against Holy Cross

By Scott Novak

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Bethel women’s soccer lost its season-opening match 2-1 to crosstown rival Holy Cross in front of a near sellout crowd at Morey Field on Wednesday evening.

Samantha Vaughn netted an equalizer for the Pilots in the 55th minute after the visitors had taken a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Saints would score the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to secure the victory.

“Great effort tonight at home in front of a great crowd,” said Bethel Coach Jason Freeman. “We were one or two close chances from having a different result. Tonight was a great start to the 2021 season. [I am] proud of how hard the team worked tonight. I’m excited to see this group push each other and grow together.”

The Pilots host University of Michigan-Dearborn at 2 p.m. at Morey Field Saturday.

 

Match Vitals

  • Records: Bethel (0-1-0), Holy Cross (1-0-0)

 

Scoring Summary

HC – Audrey Filippo 38th minute (Lauren Cernak assist)

BU – Samantha Vaughn 55th minute

HC – Nicole Cook 85th minute (Kathleen Ming assist)

 

Inside The Boxscore

  • The Pilots outshot the Saints on goal 7-6 and won the battle of corner kicks 5-3.
  • The Pilots had a goal called off in the first half for an offsides call.
  • Corryn Berlin made four saves in her collegiate debut.

 

