Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests
BERRIEN SPRINGS – Barks and cheers were at full force as youth and parents prepared their dogs for the dog show contest.
On Wednesday, Youth ranging from ages 7 to 19 competed for the Berrien County Youth Fair overall grand champion dog showman.
“All the kids did a great job, and they made it very hard for me to decide a winner,” said Jill Rauh, dog show judge.
Numbers of youth and dogs are down this year at the Berrien County Youth Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
“It has been very hard for the kids to practice because of the pandemic,” said Barbara Schoene, Town and Country Paws and Pals 4-H Club leader. “They had to work very hard and overcome the challenges.”
Rally Grand Overall
Champion- Paige Mckean
Reserve – Matthew Obrien
JR Handling Grand Overall
Champion – Darlene Mattson
Reserve – Paige Mckean
Non-Traditional Overall
Champion – Tiffany Eadie
Reserve – Criuty Burtchett
