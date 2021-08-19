August 19, 2021

Alvernon Danzy, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

June 11, 1933 — Aug. 17, 2021

Alvernon Danzy, 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021, in the comfort of his daughter’s home.

His life began June 11, 1933, in Wayside, Kansas, the eighth of 11 children born to Henry Lamont and Julia Ella Danzy.

Alvernon served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold known for his strength (such as picking up cars for changing tires), kindness and caring. Alvernon loved his family, especially his grandkids. He worked at Clark Equipment Company for thirty years.

Alvernon will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing six daughters, Dana (Otis) Irving, of Elkhart, Kimberle (Ricky) Danzy-Yeager, of Cassopolis, Diana (Lee) Danzy-Gordon, of Cassopolis, Destiny (Charles) Green, Malaysia Danzy, both of Detroit, Joan (Donald) Neuerburg, of Cassopolis; three sons, Craig (Sheila) Danzy, of Cassopolis, Frank Pollard, of Mississippi, Tyrone Pompey of Cassopolis; 21 grandchildren, Ky’sha (Harold) Johnson, Douglas (Peggy) Mitchell, Enrica Verrett, Shauntais’ (Starr) Danzy, Kondwani Beathea, Kia Luckey, LaMar (Leanne Schrader) Danzy, Lance (Casey) Danzy, Kylen (Courtnie) Danzy, Kandice Danzy, Chaquitta (Keyon) Cole, Niccole (Carly) Nichols, Renard MacNeal, Rick (Nichole) Drews, Shannon (Matt) Price, Janae (fiance’ Rob Wantowski) Danzy, Kara Danzy, Riley Northrop, Cherrish Green, Charleigh Green, Chloe Green; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Jessie Bell, of Detroit, Julia Bell, of Cassopolis; one sister-in-law, Velma Danzy, of Grand Rapids; former wife, Chaquitta Mitchell, of Cassopolis; fiancée, Joyce Flint, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Ora Lee Danzy; one granddaughter, Chematia Marisin; three sisters, Bonnie MacIntosh, Lesester Mitchum, Colyne Sorsby; and five brothers, Robert Danzy, Howard Danzy, Ebenezer Danzy, Leroy Danzy and Bretho Danzy, Sr.

The family is grateful to his fiance’ Joyce Flint for the love and care she extended to Alvernon.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis with Elder Perry Broadnax officiating. Alvernon will be laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan where he will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Alvernon be made to Lt. William E. Lozier V.F.W. Post 10704, 131 S. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

