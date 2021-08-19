August 19, 2021

Allen Michael Ohler, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 5:50 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Feb. 18, 1970 — Aug. 13, 2021

Allen Michael Ohler, 51, of Niles, was welcomed home by Jesus on Aug. 13, 2021, after his earthly death due to natural causes.

Allen was born Feb. 18, 1970, to Michael and Donna (Woodrum) Ohler in Normal, Illinois. His childhood loves were the outdoors, dozens of family cats, and playing drums. Allen was a gifted musician, sitting in on drums with a wedding band at age four and loving every minute of it. Allen especially enjoyed spending time with family at Hidden Hills Campground in Carlock, owned by his grandparents. Many fun-filled summer weekends were spent at Hidden Hills hiking, fishing, and enjoying an occasional Tombstone pizza as a treat. He made wonderful memories traveling the country with the Normal Community High School Marching Ironmen as a proud member of the drumline throughout high school, and he was honored to be named drumline captain his senior year. After high school, Allen graduated from the Mennonite College of Nursing and pursued a career as a critical care nurse, also training Life Flight nurses to provide in-flight care to critically injured patients. Allen thrived on high-adrenaline medicine, excelling in emergency room triage and critical care. Though he loved the intensity of nursing, Allen was a kind, gentle soul who felt deeply.

Allen would want those reading this to know that you are important, you are loved and you matter. God Himself created you with plans and purposes and though you will find yourself on mountain tops and in valleys as you travel through life, He will never leave you or forsake you. Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty – Psalm 91:1.

Allen is survived by his parents, Michael and Donna Ohler, of Bloomington, Illinois; sister, Mary (Jim) Detloff, of Apple Valley, Minnesota; nieces, Katie (Zachery) Johnson and Laura (John) Erlandson, both of Minnesota; fiancé, Tina Hollis and her children, Tyler and Brayden Hollis, of Niles; Bella the Schnauzer; and many extended family members and close friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group (homewardboundawg.com); the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org); or to the family c/o Michael Ohler, 9994 Old Peoria Road, Bloomington, IL 61705.

A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.

