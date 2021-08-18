PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Children across Berrien County were rewarded for their hard work in the kitchen this week.

Tuesday, the Berrien County Youth Fair hosted its home economics awards at the mall stage. Among the winners were children from Niles and Buchanan.

Winners included:

Champion Chocolate Exhibit, ages 5-8: Lenna Powell, of Sodus

Reserve Champion Chocolate Exhibit, ages 5-8: Addison Vincent, of Eau Claire

Special Candy Award: Lenna Powell, of Sodus

Champion Fudge, ages 9-11: Grace Kuha, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Fudge, ages 9-11: Danielle Chandler, of Saint Joseph

Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 9-11: Kadence Smith, of Baroda

Reserve Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 9-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor

Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 9-11: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 9-11: Isaiah Metz, of Sodus

Champion Fudge, ages 12-20: Monica Scharnowske, of Bridgman

Reserve Champion Fudge, ages 12-20: Andrew Van Lente, of Watervliet

Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks

Reserve Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 12-20: Ian Freeman, of Buchanan

Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 12-20: Riley Kehrer, of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 12-20: Zane Freeman, of Buchanan

Kilwin’s Special Candy Award, ages 9-11: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Kilwin’s Special Candy Award, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks

Champion Unfrosted Cupcakes: Michael Schneider, of Stevensville

Reserve Champion Unfrosted Cupcakes: Lincoln Summers, of Niles

Champion Cookies or Brownies: Greta Ferry, of Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Cookies or Brownies: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Champion Muffins: Julia Hardy, of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Muffins: Emily Gollady, of Benton Harbor

Special Baking Award: Julia Hardy, of Buchanan

Champion Fruit/Nut/Quick Bread: Tessa Stark, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Fruit/Nut/Quick Bread: Dylan Cowart, of Buchanan

Champion Coffee Cake: Emily Gollady, of Benton Harbor

Reserve Champion Coffee Cake: Shay Stark, of Berrien Springs

Champion Batter Yeast Bread: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor

Reserve Champion Batter Yeast Bread: Bradley Warman, of Galien

Champion Pound Cake Exhibit, ages 5-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor

Reserve Champion Pound Cake, ages 5-11: Abigail Mieriak, of Berrien Springs

Champion Bundt Cake, ages 5-11: Tessa Stark, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Bundt Cake, ages 5-11: Emily Carr, of Niles

Champion Holiday Baking, ages 9-11: Shay Stark, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Holiday Baking, ages 9-11: Liam Summers, of Buchanan

King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, first place: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda

King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, second place: Olivia Forrester, of Buchanan

King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, third place: Marrie Wilson, of Saint Joseph

King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, first place: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda

King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, second place: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph

King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, third place: Kaitlin Essig, of Bridgman

Champion Yeast Bread, ages 9-11: Ginger Hendershott, of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Yeast Bread, ages 9-11: Bradley Warman, of Galien

Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls: Abigale Rydwelski, of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls: Gemma Richards, of Benton Harbor

Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 9-11: Katie Nichols, of Niles

Reserve Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 9-11: Jessa Rydwelski, of Buchanan

Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 9-11: Marie Wilson, of Saint Joseph

Reserve Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 9-11: Mackenzie Wetzell, of Buchanan

Champion Frosted Cupcakes, ages 9-11: Liam Summers, of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Frosted Cupcakes, ages 9-11: Nolan Weckwerth, of Coloma

Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 9-11: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda

Reserve Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 9-11: Logan Menchinger, of Bridgman

Champion Heritage Foods, ages 9-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor

Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 12-20: Tyler Miller of Buchanan

Reserve Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks

Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls, ages 12-20: Elizabeth King, of Three Oaks

Reserve Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls, ages 12-20: Mackenzie Hosbein, of Benton Harbor

Champion Yeast White Bread, ages 12-20: Emma Soyk, of Saint Joseph

Reserve Champion Yeast White Bread, ages 12-20: Adelaide Felgner, of Buchanan

Champion Yeast Bread, Rye, Wheat, Ect.: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph

Reserve Champion Yeast Bread, Rye, Wheat, Ect.: Benjamin Clough, of Berrien Springs

Champion Miscellaneous Yeast Bread: Abigail Marquis, of Saint Joseph

Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Yeast Bread: Olivia Gousetis, of Saint Joseph

Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 12-20: Elizabeth King, of Three Oaks

Reserve Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 12-20: Aaliyah Mock, of Berrien Springs

Champion Fruit Pies, ages 12-20: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda

Reserve Champion Fruit Pies, ages 12-20: Kaitlin Essig, of Bridgman

Special Pie Baking Award: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda

Champion Pound Cake, ages 12-20: Madeline Janke, of Benton Harbor

Reserve Champion Pound Cake, ages 12-20: Skylar Swetay, of Watervliet

Champion Bundt Cake, ages 12-20: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville

Reserve Champion Bundt Cake, ages 12-20: Emma Totzke, of Stevensville

Champion Sponge, Angel Food or Chiffon Cake: Emma Totzke, of Stevensville

Reserve Champion Sponge, Angel Food or Chiffon Cake: Kyle Smiith, of Stevensville

Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph

Champion Décor Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Susannah Weckwerth, of Coloma

Champion Foreign Foods, ages 12-20: Connor Legault, of Niles

Reserve Champion Foreign Foods, ages 12-20: Madeline Janke, of Benton Harbor

Champion Natural Foods, ages 12-20: Heavyn Swetay, of Watervliet

Reserve Champion Natural Foods, ages 12-20: Susannah Weckwerth, fo Coloma

Natural Foods Special Award: Heavyn Swetay, of Watervliet

Champion Heritage Foods, ages 12-20: Lydia Beran, of Stevensville

Reserve Champion Heritage Foods, ages 12-20: Gabriella Thompson, of Saint Joseph

Champion Holiday Baking, ages 12-20: Richard Rybicki, of Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Holiday Baking, ages 12-20: Lily Florian, of Stevensville

Grand Champion Foods Exhibit: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville

KitchenAid Special Award, ages 14-16: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville

KitchenAid Special Award, ages 17-20: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire

Special Yeast Award — Red Star, first place: Ginger Hendershott, of Buchanan

Special Yeast Award — Red Star, second place: Katie Nichols, of Niles

Special Yeast Award — Red Star, third place: Maire Wilson, of Saint Joseph

Cake Decorating Special Award, first place: Lauren Strefling, of Galien

Cake Decorating Special Award, second place: Susannah Weckwerth, of Coloma

Flour Shop Special Award, first place: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda

Flour Shop Special Award, second place: Riley Kehrer, oof Buchanan

Champion Jars of Fruit: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles

Reserve Champion Jars of Fruit: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Champion Jars of Vegetables: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles

Reserve Champion Jars of Vegetables: Megan Bryant, of Niles

Champion Pickled Products: Clara Bryant, of Niles

Reserve Champion Pickled Products: Elijah Kaler, of Eau Claire

Champion Pickles: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Pickles: Ava Trapp, of Benton Harbor

Champion Jars of Relish/Chutney: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles

Reserve Champion Jars of Relish/Chutney: Rosalee Monroe, of Niles

Champion Jars of Salsa: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Reserve Champion Jars of Salsa: Clara Bryant, of Niles

Champion Jars of Jam: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Jars of Jam: Aaliyah Mock, of Berrien Springs

Champion Jars of Jellies: Elijah Kaler, of Eau Claire

Reserve Champion Jars of Jellies: Emily Wood, of Berrien Springs

Champion Jars of Juices: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles

Reserve Champion Jars of Juices: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Champion Jars of Fruit Butter: Rosalee Monroe, of Niles

Reserve Champion Jars of Fruit Butter: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs

Canning Special Award — Fruits: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles

Canning Special Award — Vegetables: Megan Bryant, of Niles

Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 5 to 11: Brady Pullins, of Coloma

Reserve Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 5 to 11: Savannah Luther, of Three Oaks

Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 12-20: Lauren Strefling, of Galien