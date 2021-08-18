PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Children across Berrien County were rewarded for their hard work in the kitchen this week.
Tuesday, the Berrien County Youth Fair hosted its home economics awards at the mall stage. Among the winners were children from Niles and Buchanan.
Winners included:
Champion Chocolate Exhibit, ages 5-8: Lenna Powell, of Sodus
Reserve Champion Chocolate Exhibit, ages 5-8: Addison Vincent, of Eau Claire
Special Candy Award: Lenna Powell, of Sodus
Champion Fudge, ages 9-11: Grace Kuha, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Fudge, ages 9-11: Danielle Chandler, of Saint Joseph
Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 9-11: Kadence Smith, of Baroda
Reserve Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 9-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor
Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 9-11: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 9-11: Isaiah Metz, of Sodus
Champion Fudge, ages 12-20: Monica Scharnowske, of Bridgman
Reserve Champion Fudge, ages 12-20: Andrew Van Lente, of Watervliet
Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks
Reserve Champion Hard Candy or Brittle, ages 12-20: Ian Freeman, of Buchanan
Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 12-20: Riley Kehrer, of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Chocolate Dipped, ages 12-20: Zane Freeman, of Buchanan
Kilwin’s Special Candy Award, ages 9-11: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Kilwin’s Special Candy Award, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks
Champion Unfrosted Cupcakes: Michael Schneider, of Stevensville
Reserve Champion Unfrosted Cupcakes: Lincoln Summers, of Niles
Champion Cookies or Brownies: Greta Ferry, of Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Cookies or Brownies: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Champion Muffins: Julia Hardy, of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Muffins: Emily Gollady, of Benton Harbor
Special Baking Award: Julia Hardy, of Buchanan
Champion Fruit/Nut/Quick Bread: Tessa Stark, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Fruit/Nut/Quick Bread: Dylan Cowart, of Buchanan
Champion Coffee Cake: Emily Gollady, of Benton Harbor
Reserve Champion Coffee Cake: Shay Stark, of Berrien Springs
Champion Batter Yeast Bread: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor
Reserve Champion Batter Yeast Bread: Bradley Warman, of Galien
Champion Pound Cake Exhibit, ages 5-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor
Reserve Champion Pound Cake, ages 5-11: Abigail Mieriak, of Berrien Springs
Champion Bundt Cake, ages 5-11: Tessa Stark, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Bundt Cake, ages 5-11: Emily Carr, of Niles
Champion Holiday Baking, ages 9-11: Shay Stark, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Holiday Baking, ages 9-11: Liam Summers, of Buchanan
King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, first place: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda
King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, second place: Olivia Forrester, of Buchanan
King Arthur Flour Award, Junior Division, third place: Marrie Wilson, of Saint Joseph
King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, first place: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda
King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, second place: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph
King Arthur Flour Award, Senior Division, third place: Kaitlin Essig, of Bridgman
Champion Yeast Bread, ages 9-11: Ginger Hendershott, of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Yeast Bread, ages 9-11: Bradley Warman, of Galien
Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls: Abigale Rydwelski, of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls: Gemma Richards, of Benton Harbor
Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 9-11: Katie Nichols, of Niles
Reserve Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 9-11: Jessa Rydwelski, of Buchanan
Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 9-11: Marie Wilson, of Saint Joseph
Reserve Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 9-11: Mackenzie Wetzell, of Buchanan
Champion Frosted Cupcakes, ages 9-11: Liam Summers, of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Frosted Cupcakes, ages 9-11: Nolan Weckwerth, of Coloma
Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 9-11: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda
Reserve Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 9-11: Logan Menchinger, of Bridgman
Champion Heritage Foods, ages 9-11: Emmalyn Freeman, of Benton Harbor
Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 12-20: Tyler Miller of Buchanan
Reserve Champion Yeast Sweet Rolls, ages 12-20: Abigail King, of Three Oaks
Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls, ages 12-20: Elizabeth King, of Three Oaks
Reserve Champion Yeast Dinner Rolls, ages 12-20: Mackenzie Hosbein, of Benton Harbor
Champion Yeast White Bread, ages 12-20: Emma Soyk, of Saint Joseph
Reserve Champion Yeast White Bread, ages 12-20: Adelaide Felgner, of Buchanan
Champion Yeast Bread, Rye, Wheat, Ect.: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph
Reserve Champion Yeast Bread, Rye, Wheat, Ect.: Benjamin Clough, of Berrien Springs
Champion Miscellaneous Yeast Bread: Abigail Marquis, of Saint Joseph
Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Yeast Bread: Olivia Gousetis, of Saint Joseph
Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 12-20: Elizabeth King, of Three Oaks
Reserve Champion Coffee Cake with Yeast, ages 12-20: Aaliyah Mock, of Berrien Springs
Champion Fruit Pies, ages 12-20: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda
Reserve Champion Fruit Pies, ages 12-20: Kaitlin Essig, of Bridgman
Special Pie Baking Award: Emma Pinkowski, of Baroda
Champion Pound Cake, ages 12-20: Madeline Janke, of Benton Harbor
Reserve Champion Pound Cake, ages 12-20: Skylar Swetay, of Watervliet
Champion Bundt Cake, ages 12-20: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville
Reserve Champion Bundt Cake, ages 12-20: Emma Totzke, of Stevensville
Champion Sponge, Angel Food or Chiffon Cake: Emma Totzke, of Stevensville
Reserve Champion Sponge, Angel Food or Chiffon Cake: Kyle Smiith, of Stevensville
Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Frosted Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Elizabeth Gousetis, of Saint Joseph
Champion Décor Layer Cake, ages 12-20: Susannah Weckwerth, of Coloma
Champion Foreign Foods, ages 12-20: Connor Legault, of Niles
Reserve Champion Foreign Foods, ages 12-20: Madeline Janke, of Benton Harbor
Champion Natural Foods, ages 12-20: Heavyn Swetay, of Watervliet
Reserve Champion Natural Foods, ages 12-20: Susannah Weckwerth, fo Coloma
Natural Foods Special Award: Heavyn Swetay, of Watervliet
Champion Heritage Foods, ages 12-20: Lydia Beran, of Stevensville
Reserve Champion Heritage Foods, ages 12-20: Gabriella Thompson, of Saint Joseph
Champion Holiday Baking, ages 12-20: Richard Rybicki, of Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Holiday Baking, ages 12-20: Lily Florian, of Stevensville
Grand Champion Foods Exhibit: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville
KitchenAid Special Award, ages 14-16: Kyle Smith, of Stevensville
KitchenAid Special Award, ages 17-20: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire
Special Yeast Award — Red Star, first place: Ginger Hendershott, of Buchanan
Special Yeast Award — Red Star, second place: Katie Nichols, of Niles
Special Yeast Award — Red Star, third place: Maire Wilson, of Saint Joseph
Cake Decorating Special Award, first place: Lauren Strefling, of Galien
Cake Decorating Special Award, second place: Susannah Weckwerth, of Coloma
Flour Shop Special Award, first place: Kaylin Pinkowski, of Baroda
Flour Shop Special Award, second place: Riley Kehrer, oof Buchanan
Champion Jars of Fruit: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles
Reserve Champion Jars of Fruit: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Champion Jars of Vegetables: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles
Reserve Champion Jars of Vegetables: Megan Bryant, of Niles
Champion Pickled Products: Clara Bryant, of Niles
Reserve Champion Pickled Products: Elijah Kaler, of Eau Claire
Champion Pickles: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Pickles: Ava Trapp, of Benton Harbor
Champion Jars of Relish/Chutney: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles
Reserve Champion Jars of Relish/Chutney: Rosalee Monroe, of Niles
Champion Jars of Salsa: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Reserve Champion Jars of Salsa: Clara Bryant, of Niles
Champion Jars of Jam: Kirsten Baerwald, of Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Jars of Jam: Aaliyah Mock, of Berrien Springs
Champion Jars of Jellies: Elijah Kaler, of Eau Claire
Reserve Champion Jars of Jellies: Emily Wood, of Berrien Springs
Champion Jars of Juices: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles
Reserve Champion Jars of Juices: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Champion Jars of Fruit Butter: Rosalee Monroe, of Niles
Reserve Champion Jars of Fruit Butter: Dominic Monroe, of Berrien Springs
Canning Special Award — Fruits: Benjamin Monroe, of Niles
Canning Special Award — Vegetables: Megan Bryant, of Niles
Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 5 to 11: Brady Pullins, of Coloma
Reserve Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 5 to 11: Savannah Luther, of Three Oaks
Champion Cake Decorating Hardforms, ages 12-20: Lauren Strefling, of Galien
